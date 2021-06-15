I’m will
I Write Words That Make Your Clients Say Shut Up And Take My Money
A Few Ways i can help
Lead Magnets
I’ll create and write a lead magnet for you that has potential clients demanding a copy.
Marketing Strategy
I create a marketing strategy for you that will make your competitors nervous.
Sales Pieces
VSL’s, sales letters, landing pages, emails and more. I especially love writing ads that get high responses.
Content Strategy
If you’re not sure what to post, where and how often I will create a plan for you that makes it easy.
Social Media Profiles
Social media is powerful but only if you have a profile that sucks leads from it and into your sales system.
Website Copywriting
Most websites fail to sell much. I will whip your website into top shape to generate higher sales.
About Me
Persuasive copy is never about me or you. It’s always about how your client wins. But I’m guessing you want to know something about me. I’ve been creating effective marketing for 30 years. First in the corporate world. Now for wonderful clients. I write direct response copy. That is copy designed to get a response NOW. It’s the only kind of copy you should use.
P.S. I promise to add a photo of me soon. I just need my daughter to take a nice one.