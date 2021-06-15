Persuasive copy is never about me or you. It’s always about how your client wins. But I’m guessing you want to know something about me. I’ve been creating effective marketing for 30 years. First in the corporate world. Now for wonderful clients. I write direct response copy. That is copy designed to get a response NOW. It’s the only kind of copy you should use.

P.S. I promise to add a photo of me soon. I just need my daughter to take a nice one.